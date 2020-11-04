Ashoka University today announced that admissions to the eleventh cohort of its flagship programme, the Young India Fellowship (YIF) are open from 3rd November 2020. The only Fellowship of its kind in India, it trains outstanding young individuals to become effective and socially conscious leaders and change makers of the 21st century through a fully residential one-year multidisciplinary postgraduate diploma in liberal studies. It exposes Fellows to multiple academic and professional avenues within a year.

The first round of applications will remain open till 7th January 2021. The second and final round of applications will begin on 8th January 2021 and will end on 12th April 2021.

All interested individuals are required to complete an online application. Applications are evaluated holistically and shortlisted for an online writing test and a personal interview. Shortlisted candidates also get an opportunity to apply for financial aid. There are relaxations on document submissions at the time of applying, and the entire admission process will be online, to ensure social distancing and safety in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Candidates who have a recognized undergraduate degree in any discipline (can be final-year students at the time of application), and are no more than 28 years of age on 1st August 2021 are eligible to apply. Candidates may have work experience and/or postgraduate degree, and can be from any academic or professional background.

The fee for the YIF 2021-22 will be maintained the previous academic year’s fee of Rs 9.45 Lakhs, including tuition and residence. Also, Ashoka University provides a need-based Financial Aid programme for selected candidates. It will aim to provide necessary financial support to bridge the gap between the cost of the programme and their ability to pay. Need based aid will be offered in the form of fee waivers, ranging from 25% relaxation on tuition to 100% of the entire fee including residence and meals.

The year-long residential programme at Ashoka University is divided into eight terms of roughly six weeks each. Fellows study about 20 courses, each from a different discipline or area of study, which are taught by renowned faculty from Ashoka University and other leading institutions globally. Course offerings include leadership, public policy, group dynamics, communication, art appreciation, gender and media studies, business essentials, Shakespeare and Indian elections. These courses also include the Critical Writing Programme and an Experiential Learning Module, and are supplemented by a range of guest lectures, workshops and peer learning sessions spread over the year. This allows students the flexibility to craft their own Fellowship experience that aligns with their aspirations.

Over 1700 YIF Alumni continue to make an impact across diverse spheres – from running some of India’s most successful entrepreneurial ventures to securing some of the most coveted higher education scholarships in the world, and from representing India in multiple sports to going on to become renowned professional artists. Given the breadth of learning at the YIF, many Fellows have discovered their passion and several have switched academic or professional disciplines as well.

