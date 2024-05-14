Acharyakulam achieves 100 per cent pass rate in high school, intermediate exams

The residential school Acharyakulam, founded by Patanjali Yogpeeth’s Baba Ramdev, was filled with jubilation as the results of the high school and intermediate exams were declared.

Acharyakulam achieved 100 per cent pass rate as all the students cleared the exams.

School Vice President Dr. Ritambhara Shastri congratulated the top-performing students and extended blessings by distributing sweets.

This year, in the high school category, Bhumi secured the first position with 97.80%, followed by Abhishubh Raj with 97.40% and Arjun with 97.20%, while Adarsh Kumar and Priyanshu Raj secured the fourth and fifth positions respectively with 96.80% and 96.40%.

With all 101 students passing, the school’s average stood at 82.51.

Nine students achieved A-1 grades in all five subjects, and 34 students earned distinctions in various subjects, with 10 students scoring above 95%.

In the intermediate category, the average scores for science, humanities, and commerce streams were 84.33, 91.45, and 86.60 respectively.

Avanish, Ajay Narayan, and Videsh topped their respective categories, showcasing outstanding performance.

With all 72 students passing, the school’s average in the intermediate category stood at 86.23.

Ajay Narayan secured the first position with 98.80%. Seven students achieved A-1 grades in all subjects, and 29 students earned distinctions in various subjects.

In his blessings, Ramdev emphasized the holistic development of students at Acharyakulam, combining physical, mental, and spiritual education, which the exam results affirm.

During the event, school principal Mrs. Aradhana Kaul, along with Vice President Dr. Ritambhara Shastri, extended their wishes to students, parents, teachers, and staff.