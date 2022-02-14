Abhyas, Hindu College, and IPLIX Media present The Internship Fair ’22, an inclusive opportunity for all students who have been waiting to begin the apprenticeship phase of their college life.

We have revived the Internship Fair with even more vigour, where recruiters from diverse spheres – business, corporate, media, NGO’s & startups gather at one place for recruitment. We have streamlined the entire process this time by introducing a specially designed portal for the Fair. No more waiting in queues!

The Fair hosts more than 45 companies covering a wide range of profiles, so every student in every department will be catered to. Don’t miss this opportunity!

• Date: 24-25 February 2022

• Time: 10:00 AM onwards

• Venue: Abhyas Web Portal

Registration Link: https://internship-fair. internshipcellhindu.com