Mega national event of women scientists SHAKTI-2023 held at IGCAR, Kalpakkam

A mega national event named SHAKTI-2023 (Sthree in HVACR& Architecture and Key in Transforming the Industry) was organized by Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air conditioning Engineers(ISHRAE), Kalpakkam Chapter and Indian Women Scientists’s Association (IWSA), Kalpakkam Branch. The event was held in association with Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research(IGCAR), Kalpakkam on 26th September 2023 at IGCAR, Kalpakkam, under the theme on “Women in Technological Advances and Social Upliftment”.

Dr B. Venkatraman, scientist and director, IGCAR presided over the function. In his presidential address, he emphasised on achieving cleaner India by fruitful collaboration among forums of scientists, engineers and academia towards the research and development of green technologies.

Yogesh Thakkar, National president ISHRAE, in his address mentioned about ISHRAE’s contribution in achieving net zero emission by 2070 through decarbonisation.

Dr K. Rajalakshmi Menon, Scientist & Director, Centre for Air Borne Systems, DRDO inaugurated the function. In her inaugural address she highlighted the indigenous development of Airborne Surveillance Systems and implementation of efficient thermal management.

Dr Kalpana Balakrishnan, Dean (Research), Dept. of Environmental Health Engineering, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, in her keynote address stressed upon the importance of monitoring and controlling household air pollution in rural India and its mitigation.

Dr Jayanthasri Balakrishnan, Motivational speaker and Scholar from Coimbatore, in her special address pointed out the duty of empowered women to conduct the outreach programs to pave a way for social upliftment.

300 delegates participated in SHAKTI-2023.