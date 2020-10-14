According to a study, as many as 85% of the students in India want to learn entrepreneurship. The study was conducted by Callido Learning to deeply understand what students in India believe they need to learn for a successful future.

The study was conducted across 1400+ students, 60% of whom were in Metros and Tier 1 cities. 40% of the respondents were from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The respondents were aged between 12-18 and studied across IB, ICSE and CBSE schools.

Some salient outcomes of the study are:

88% of students want to learn Financial Planning and Budgeting

79% of students are keen to learn Leadership

76% of students are inclined towards learning the art of influencing people with words

75% of students want to learn how to recover from failure

“It is no surprise that entrepreneurship ranks #1 on their list. India has the talent, infrastructure and market available to grow global giants. Entrepreneurship is thus naturally on top of students’ minds as a way of making breakthrough successes. The level of self-awareness in wanting to develop social-emotional skills is amazing for kids as young as 13,” said Sriram Subramanian, CEO, Callido Learning.

“I recently undertook a Junior MBA program which taught me how to design my own business plan. I think learning entrepreneurship is important for teens because it allows us to be independent,” said Ananth Jain from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.

“In today’s world, all industries are changing rapidly. I am keen to learn entrepreneurship because I believe it will let me be one step ahead of others in whichever industry I choose. Entrepreneurship teaches one to be a self-starter.” said Parth Jain, a 14-year-old student from Delhi.