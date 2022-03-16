11 agricultural students of SOA win certificates under RAWE programme

Eleven students of the Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAS), SOA’s faculty of agricultural sciences, who imparted their knowledge and skill with farmers across the state have been presented with certificates and awards by the government after they were adjudged best agricultural associates.

The students had spent two months in different blocks of the state as ‘Krushi Unnat Sahayogi’ under the Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) program where they interacted with farmers.

They have presented the testimonials and awards at a function held in the institute on Monday which was presided over by the Dean, Prof. Bijay Kumar Sahu. The eleven students are Mr. Bijesh Biswajit, Mr. Sanjit Barai, Ms. Srima Samarpita, Ms. Pujarini Behera, Mr. Krupasagar Sahu, Mr. Satya Sankalp Paikray, Ms. Tristha Biswas, Mr. Soumya Ranjan Samal, Mr. Subrat Patel, Ms. Swati Sagnika and Ms. Ananya Das Mangaraj.

Prof. Premananda Mohapatra, Dean (PG Studies), who addressed the gathering, said the experience the students gained by participating in this program would come as a great help in their career ahead. Prof. Priyabrata Patnaik, Additional Dean (Research) of the University, said the students should concentrate on finding solutions to the problems faced by farmers in the field.

Prof. Santosh Kumar Rout, Additional Dean of the institute, heads of different departments, and members of the RAWE Committee were present.