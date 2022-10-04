Festivities are in full swing with the inauguration of various Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata and revelers are already out on the streets, soaking in the glory of the festivities. One of the most prestigious Durga Puja clubs of North Kolkata, Manicktalla Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja is all geared up to attract devotees and visitors with its theme of ‘Primeval Architecture.’

Manicktalla Chaltabagan Lohapatty inaugurated the pandal on Tuesday, September 27 amidst much fanfare. Manicktalla pandal has always been a crowd-puller for its innovative style of crafting and thought. This year the organizers are upholding the theme of ‘Primeval Architecture’ and the pandal is crafted, keeping the artistic connotations in mind.

The architectural marvels of ancient India dating back to the Chola period have been reincarnated in a profound way through the exquisite work of art and craftsmanship at Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Puja pandal. It replicates South Indian architecture and seems to have been carved out of stone. The idol is also crafted in a way keeping intact the tradition of the southern part of the country.

Talking about their magnificent piece of architecture, Sundeep Bhutoria, Chairman of Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja, said, “We don’t know exactly when architecture evolved as a craft. We only have an experimental understanding of it dating back to an era when modern architectural means and technologies did not exist. It is a wonder how human craftsmanship gave shape to those ancient architectural wonders using rudimentary techniques. This evolution of architecture is our theme for this year.”

The entire pandal structure has been given a stone finish to bring alive the wonder of its architecture. The inauguration of the Puja pandal was done in the presence of eminent guests and dignitaries including Member of Parliament (MP) Sudip Bandyopadhyay, MP and Actor Shatrughan Sinha, Cabinet Minister of Govt of West Bengal, Shashi Panja, Srijato, Poet, and others.

Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja has always been a buzzing hub for pandal-hoppers. It is also the favorite choice among celebs who take part in their famous Sindur Khela ritual on Dashami. This year the club is celebrating its 80th year of Durga Puja with the theme of Primeval Architecture.