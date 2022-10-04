Kolkata’s Kalibari trail: Full of awe and surprises

Kolkata is undoubtedly the stronghold of Shakti worship & Goddess Kali is considered to be one of the most revered goddesses in the Indian state of West Bengal. Goddess Kali is revered by Tantrics as Adi Shakti and is renowned for destroying bad energies. There are many distinct names for Kali Maa or Goddess Kali, including Mahakali, Bhadrakali, Daksinakali, Shamshan Kali, Siddheshwari Kali, and Bhavatarini.

Additionally, the whole state of West Bengal worships Kali Maa on the occasion of Durga Puja, and multiple pandals are set up in various areas. Discover the well-known Devi and kali temples in West Bengal, well-known across the country.

The Chinese kali temple

Have you ever thought of getting Noodles as a Prasadam? Yes! This Chinese Kali Temple in Kolkata’s Tyangara district is unique as well as a symbol of cultural fusion. The community self-identifies as Chinese Hindu. It is believed that about 70 years ago, a sick kid from the Chinese community was brought in the hopes of being treated, and the cure was effective. Similar to the Buddhist pagoda, they use incense sticks for their prayers. The temple is popularly known for serving Chinese dishes as bhog.

Bolla Maa Kali Temple

A village named Bolla is a well-known Kali temple that is located 20 kilometers from Balurghat town. As per many stories, it is said that Goddess Kali came to the rescue of one of the Zamindar worshippers who was detained by the Britishers for not paying tax. He built a temple for Goddess Kali.

Kalighat Temple

One of the 51 Shakti Peethas, the Kalighat Temple in West Bengal is located at the edge of the Adi Ganga, a little canal that connects Hoogly. It is the place where Dakshayani or Sati’s right foot’s toes landed. One of the well-known temples in West Bengal, it is about 200 years old and is still in its original shape. Additionally, the Kalighat region of West Bengal is well-known for its Krishna temple and Kalighat paintings.

4 Konkalmalini and Manohar Dakater Kali

The Decoit Manohar Bagdi built the Manoharpukur Kalibari. It is reported that at the time, human sacrifices were a common practice. Contrary to other Kaali idols where gold jewelry is typical, this idol would be dressed with a genuine human head and a garland of skeletons (thus the name Konkalmalini).

Kali temple in Dakshin Dinjapur

Maa Kali is worshipped here as Raksha Kali. Every year in November, a fair is organized to worship the ages-old idol and special pooja is organized every Friday. Thousands of pilgrims visit the fair. There are several myths associated with Maa Bolla Kali.

Rampara Kalibari

The Rampara Kalibari, is located in West Bengal, some 35 kilometers from Kolkata. The goddess Siddheshwari Kali, who is Lord Shiva’s feminine form, is the presiding deity of this temple. The Nandy family of Rampara, who were ardent admirers of Kali Maa, constructed this ancient temple. Rampara Kalibari is renowned for its annual Kali Puja, which takes place in the months of October and November to celebrate Diwali. A lot of devotees come to this temple for this puja. It is one of West Bengal’s well-known Kali temples.

Dakshineshwar Kali Temple

The Dakshineshwar Kali Temple is found on the River Hoogly’s eastern bank. Bhavatarini is the presiding deity of this well-known temple in West Bengal. In the middle of the 19th century, a philanthropist and devotee of Kali named “Rani Rashmoni” erected this lovely temple. It is one of the largest Kali temples in West Bengal and offers Radhe Krishna and Lord Shiva equal reverence.

Kripamayee Kali Temple

On the eastern banks of the River Hoogly, there is a well-known Hindu temple known as Kripamayee Kali Temple, also known as Joy Mitra Kalibari. This West Bengali temple’s main deity is a manifestation of Kali known as “Kripamayee,” meaning the compassionate one. A well-known Kali temple in West Bengal, it was constructed in 1848 by renowned zamindar Jayaram, a devoted follower of Kali.

9 Kankalitala Temple

Another well-known temple in West Bengal is Kankalitala Temple.This temple is tucked away on the Bolpur-Labhpur road, 9 kilometres from Bolpur, on the banks of the River Kopai. It is also one of the Shakti Peethas where Parvati’s kankal fell, and goddess Parvati is the temple’s presiding deity.

Rabindra Sarobar, Lake Kalibari

Another temple that houses Sree Sree 108 Karunamoyee Kali Mata is located close to Kalighat. It was constructed as the place where five skulls (Panchamundi’s Ashan) would sit while “Tantra Kriya” was performed to secure the advancement of humanity. It has only been around for 70 years. Renovations are being done to replace the cement that it was originally built of with white marble.

Hangseshwari Temple

Hindus also worship the goddess Hangseswari, who is also one of the forms of Kali. It is a very popular Kali temple in West Bengal that is frequented by both locals and tourists. Raja Nrisingha Deb Roy Mahasay began construction on this temple, and his wife Rani Sankari finished it in 1814. In addition to the main temple, there is another one nearby named the Ananta Basudeba temple. One of the top tourist attractions is the Hangseshwari Temple, which is well known for its distinctive design

There is Dakkhina Kali, who is more hospitable, and Shomshan Kali whose devotion is more common among the Tantric tribe. There are more than 300 temples in Kolkata. These temples are a significant component of the city’s legacy that contributes to Bengal’s overall cultural tapestry.