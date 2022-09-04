Akal Bodhan: When the Goddess Durga is Invoked for special blessing

Durga Puja is the biggest festival of Bengal. The Bengalis keep waiting throughout the year just for the Durga Puja days. But one thing which the elders often say is, “This is not the actual Durga Puja. This is Akal Bodhan.”

Akal Bodhan (a = not, kaal = time; bodhan = worship) is the worship of Devi Durga during the Bengali month of Ashwin (autumn season). It is said that the Devi is worshipped in an uncustomary time. The one, which is believed to be the actual Durga Puja, takes place during the spring season, and is known as Basanti Puja.

Ever wonder why India celebrates a special Puja during the times when Gods and Goddeses are supposed to be resting during four-month of monsoon season? In Bengal the invoking of Durga during Puja festival and the associated festivities at this time of the year is known as Akal Bodhan.

According to the legend, the origin of Akal Bodhan lies back in Ramayana. When Ravana abducted Sita and took her to his kingdom, Lanka, Rama went to rescue his wife from the king of the demons. Ravana was blessed with Devi Durga’s boon that no one would be able to kill him without her (Goddess Durga) permission. So, before starting the battle, Rama wanted to seek the blessings of Devi Durga. For worshipping her, he needed 108 Neel Kamal (blue lotus). But he could get 107 and decided to offer one of his eyes, as it resembled the blue lotus. When Rama tried to take out his eye with the help of an arrow, Devi Durga arrived and stopped him. She became pleased by his devotion and blessed him.

It is believed that Rama invoked the Goddess on the sixth day of Ashwin’s Shukla-paksha. He began the battle thereafter. On the tenth day, Ravana was killed. That day is celebrated to mark the ‘victory of good over evil’. The Bengalis term the day as Vijaya Dashami, while the non-Bengalis call it Dussehra.

As per a legend, it is believed that the Gods and Goddesses sleep for six months and stay awake the rest of the six months. Since Rama invoked Devi Durga during the sleeping phase and the puja took place in a different time than the conventional time of Durga Puja, it was named as Akal Bodhan. It was initiated by Rama and is continuing till date.