A day after the Uttar Pradesh government has given permission to Congress to ply 1000 buses for migrant workers and asked it to provide with a list of buses details, the Congress asked for more time from the government.

Sandeep Singh, personal secretary to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sent another letter to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi, saying that it would be possible for the party to get the buses by 5 pm.

He said it would require more time to deploy the buses.

Awasthi had asked Congress to deploy 500 buses each in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad soon. Congress had claimed that the buses were waiting on the border for permission to carry the migrants.

On the other hand, the Yogi Adityanath government has alleged that the list of buses submitted to the state government by the Congress for carrying the migrant workers includes registration number of cars, scooter and autos.

Uttar Pradesh Minister and government spokesman Siddhartha Nath Singh told reporters that the Congress deserved condemnation for this kind of ‘fraud and forgery’.

“Congress president Sonia Gandhi should respond to the actions of her children, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi. It is unforgivable that a political party should resort to this kind of petty politics in the name of migrant workers. The Congress owes an apology to the nation,” he said.

The Minister further said that it was because of this that the Uttar Pradesh government had sought details of the vehicles when the Congress sought permission to provide buses to carry the migrants.

Countering the claims, the state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu was as by IANS said that some numbers may have been wrongly written but the party is committed to provide 1,000 buses.

A day after 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured in an accident due to a trailer rammed a stationary truck, both carrying migrant workers, on a highway near Auraiya in UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on May 16 had appealed to the UP CM for allowing Congress to run 1000 buses for the migrant workers.

“Respected chief minister, I am requesting you, this is not the time for politics. Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of labourers and migrants are walking towards their homes without food or water and after fighting all troubles. Let us help them. Give permission to our buses,” she had said.