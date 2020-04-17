In a significant relief for the students stranded Rajasthan’s Kota district, the Uttar Pradesh government is sending about 200 buses from Agra to Kota to bring back thousands of students.

“The buses are being sent to bring back kids who are stuck in Kota. We are sending food, water bottles, masks and sanitisers. Each bus will be able to bring back 25 kids. Some buses will also be sent from Jhansi,” a senior government official in Agra said.

Kota is a hub of coaching institutes for India’s premier entrance exams for medical and engineering colleges. Around 30 lakh people reside in the city out of which a major chunk is of students who come to prepare for entrance exams.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot praised the UP government’s decision and said other states can also bring back students belonging to their states.

“As the UP govt called back students of UP living in Kota, Rajasthan, it can also be done for students from other states. Students in Kota can be sent to their home states on the consent of the concerned state govt so that these young boys & girls do not panic or feel depressed,” he said in a tweet.

As per the reports, Bihar objected Kota administration’s decision of making passes for students to return to their home states. After this, the administration stopped making passes leaving thousands of students stranded in the city.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown which was imposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, coming in effect from March 25, was extended further till May 3.

However, the PM had said that there will be some area-wise relaxation be given depending upon the number of cases.