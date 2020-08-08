Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus.

Choudhary had complained of coronavirus symptoms on Friday night, after which he got himself tested. The test report confirmed his positive status.

There have been many political personalities who tested positive for the deadly virus in last few days.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tested corona positive. Shiromani Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral too was found infected with the virus.

BJP leader Sambit Patra had also contacted the virus but recovered.

Some other key leader who tested positive for Covid were Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah.