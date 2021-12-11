Follow Us:
  1. Home / Coronavirus / Ukraine’s Covid-19 death toll tops 90,000

Ukraine’s Covid-19 death toll tops 90,000

On Friday, the country’s death toll was noted to be 90,343 after a huge rise in death rate in Ukraine which was more than 442, reports the Health Ministry.

SNS | Kolkata | December 11, 2021 3:34 pm

Covid- 19, Ukraine, virus

(Photo : IANS)

On Friday, the country’s death toll was noted to be 90,343 after a huge rise in death rate in Ukraine which was more than 442, reports the Health Ministry.

Furthermore, it registered 11,327 new Covid-19 cases as per the quotation of Xinhua news agency.

Till date, about 45.2% of Ukrainian adults have been jabbed with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines, while the full course has been secured by 39.4%.

The 42 million population holder has recorded more than 3.5 million Covid-19 cases during the pandemic.

(With imports from IANS)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Centre alerts states as Covid surges in 27 districts
India's daily Covid cases show steady decline
Health Ministry expresses concern over declining mask usage