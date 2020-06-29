As the Mumbai Police has imposed the 2-km travel restriction in the city, massive traffic jams were witnessed on Monday.

Police has created multiple checkpoints to strictly enforce the 2-km travel restriction applicable for all residents, barring office goers.

Jams were especially reported from the Dahisar toll naka – an entry point to the metropolitan.

The residents were told only to visit markets, salons and parks close to their residence, and avoid stepping out necessarily.

“Only those attending offices or medical emergencies are allowed to go further…It is our sincere appeal that all citizens behave responsibly and avoid unnecessary movement. The onus of defeating COVID-19 lies on all of us and we can achieve this only when we follow the personal safety and social distancing guidelines at all times,” the police said in a statement.

Under the drive, the Mumbai Police has also impounded vehicles of those found violating the 2-km radius rule announced on Sunday.

Yesterday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also urged the people of the state to follow rules and ensure the lockdown is not re-imposed.

“In the last 15 days we have cautiously and gradually started reopening shops and offices, we have started local [train] services for essential staff in Mumbai and small shops and businesses in rural parts of the state, but the pandemic still looms over our heads. Just because we are slowly starting the economy doesn’t mean the danger is averted. I request you to please step out only if you have necessary work,” Uddhav Thackeray had said.