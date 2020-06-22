The government of Tamil Nadu has announced a complete lockdown in the jurisdiction of Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai Town Panchayat and rural blocks of Madurai East, Madurai west and Thiruparankundram starting from tomorrow.

The lockdown will be imposed in these areas till June 30.

“Complete lockdown in the jurisdiction of Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai Town Panchayat and rural blocks of Madurai East, Madurai west and Thiruparankundram from June 23 to June 30,” the Government of Tamil Nadu said.

As per the reports, the shops to be open from 6 am to 2 pm. People allowed to buy essential items within a km radius from their radius.

However, on June 28, Sunday, there will be complete lockdown in the district.

In a separate development, the Karnataka government has also announced lockdown again in the virus-hit clusters in Bengaluru to reduce their caseload.

“As many people are not wearing face masks or maintaining social distance, the lockdown has been reimposed in Covid clusters to check the rising cases,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Anil Kumar told reporters after a review meeting with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The state of Tamil Nadu has recorded 59,377 cases of coronavirus out of which 25,866 are confirmed and 32,754 are cured. There were 757 deaths recorded due to the virus.