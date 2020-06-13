Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Lao People’s Democratic Republic Dr Thongloun Sisoulith on the health and economic challenges due to Covid-19 crisis.

During the call, the two leaders exchanged views on the health and economic challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister commended the effective measures undertaken by the Government of Lao PDR to contain the spread of the pandemic in Laos.

Both leaders agreed on the need for international cooperation, and for sharing of best practices and experiences, in order to prepare for the post-COVID world.

Spoke with Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and commended the effective management of COVID-19 in Lao PDR. Also reviewed our vibrant development cooperation, including archaeological preservation of sites that showcase the civilsational connections between our countries. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2020

PM Modi highlighted India’s historic and cultural links with Laos and expressed satisfaction at being involved in the restoration of the World Heritage Site at Vat Phou.

PM Sisoulith thanked Prime Minister for India’s support for Lao’s development programmes, in capacity building and for scholarships.

PM reiterated India’s commitment to continue its development partnership with Lao PDR, a valued partner in India’s extended neighbourhood.