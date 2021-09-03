One new case takes the COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 7,567

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the tally in the Union Territory to 7,567, a health department official said on Friday.

The fresh case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

No one was cured of the disease during the period, and the total number of recoveries in the archipelago stood at 7,431.

The Union Territory now has seven active cases.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests.

Altogether, 3,68,132 people have been inoculated with 1,06,848 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

Of the total number of immunised people, 1,47,855 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated to date.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 4.94 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.53 per cent, the official added.