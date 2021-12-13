New Zealand reports 101 new community cases of Covid-19 Delta variant

New Zealand has recently announced that 101 new cases of Covid-19’s Delta Variant cases have been found in the community, bringing the total toll of Covid-19 in the country’s community outbreak to 9,814.

Among the new infections, 97 of them were found in the biggest city of Auckland, one in Taranaki, one in Nelson, one in Bay of Plenty, and another one in Canterbury, according to the Ministry of Health.

Two more Covid-19 cases that were imported were reported during the day, Xinhua news agency stated.

The toll of cases that are being treated in hospitals, which includes four in intensive care units or high dependency units is 61, the Ministry stated.

The total cases of Covid-19 that are confirmed as of 13/12/21 in New Zealand are currently standing at 12,617 cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

(With imports from IANS)