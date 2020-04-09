The Indian Railways on Thursday said Railway Ministry has not issued any protocol to resume train operations from April 15, after the lockdown ends.

Its remarks came thrashing some of the media reports which claimed that the operation of the trains will resume from April 15. In a statement, Indian Railways said it has not issued any protocol as yet as falsely mentioned in the reports

“Railways would take best feasible decisions and in the interest of all stakeholders including the prospective passengers,” Indian Railways said in a statement.

It is premature to speculate about the norms of resumption of passenger services at this stage, it said.

The railways further said it will inform about the resuming of operations as and when a decision will be made in this regard.

There were many reports coming out about the Indian Railways to resume its passenger trains services from April 15 after the lockdown ends.

However, the IRCTC has announced about the suspension of three trains run by it till April 30.

The speculations about the lockdown are still not waived as the government sources had said that Centre is mulling over states requests to extend the same.

Indian Railways had cancelled all its passenger trains including mails, express in the lockdown period.