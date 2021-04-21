Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Union Territory of Puducherry has decided to impose a lockdown from April 23 (Friday night) till April 26 (Monday morning).

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (Additional Charge), Tamilsai Soundararajan held at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday late night.

From Wednesday onwards, all shops will remain closed after 2 p.m, and in restaurants, only takeaways are permitted from 2 p.m. onwards. Moreover, the administration has imposed a night curfew from Tuesday onwards between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

A total of 48,336 cases were reported from Puducherry Union Territory of which 42,931 patients recovered from the disease. It is to be noted that the recovery rate of the Union Territory is 88.8 percent which is above the national average of 86 percent.

Puducherry reported 4,692 active cases till Tuesday, according to the health department officials.

The fatality rate of the Union Territory has reached 1.5 percent on Monday which is above the national average of 1.2 percent.

VA press release from the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare states that it has so far administered Covid 19 vaccines to 30,202 healthcare workers, 17,961 frontline workers, and 1,08 lakh others taking the total of people who were administered vaccine to 1.55 lakh people.

(With IANS inputs)