Amid the surge in the coronavirus cases and some staff at his official residence tested Covid-19 positive, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa would work from his official residence for a few days, an official told on Friday.

“Yediyurappa, 78, will work from his official residence ‘Cauvery’ for some days after some staff members at his home-office ‘Krishna’ tested positive for the virus,” an official of the Chief Minister’s Office told IANS.

Yediyurappa, who had not come in contact with the infected staffers, took to Twitter to announce that he was healthy.

In a tweet in Kannada, he said: “I am healthy. No one need for anyone to worry about me. I will give advice and issue instructions through video conference from home.”

As per the reports, the staffers include a driver and an electrician.

“The home-office in upscale High Grounds was also shut on June 19 for sanitisation after the husband of a woman constable on security duty tested positive,” an official said.

CM is likely to move to his own house at Dollar’s Colony in the city’s northern suburb on Saturday, as government offices will be closed on second Saturday and total lockdown will be observed on Sunday to contain the virus spread.

“He will continue to work from home. Visitors will not be allowed to meet him at home to maintain physical distancing. All meetings will be through video-conference,” said the official.