India records 20,044 new Covid cases, 56 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 20,044 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, crossing the 20,000 mark for the third consecutive day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The country had logged 20,038 coronavirus infections yesterday. With this, the active cases in the country rose to 1,40,760 which was 1,39,073 yesterday.

According to the Ministry, 18,301 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic stands at 4,30,63,651.

The rate of recovery currently is 98.48 per cent.

As many as 56 people lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,25,660.

A total of 4,17,895 COVID-19 tests were conducted during this period and the daily positivity rate in the country was 4.80 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.40 per cent.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive in the country, 22,93,627 COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours while 1,99,71,61,438 COVID doses have been administered in the country so far.