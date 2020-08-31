Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) hospital in Delhi on August 10 for life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot, passed away on Monday at the age of 84.

He was on ventilator support and in a critical condition after the procedure. Prior to his surgery, the former President had also tested positive for coronavirus. Since the surgery his health remained critical, his condition worsened, and subsequently, he slipped into a deep coma.

The news of his passing away was shared by his son Abhijit Mukherjee in a tweet.

“With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said that there has been a “decline” in the medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee since Sunday and he is “in septic shock” due to lung infection. He remained in a deep coma and on ventilator support and was being managed by a team of specialists, the hospital had said.

He had not shown any improvement and his health status remained unchanged since then.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief over the sad demise of Pranab Mukherjee over twitter.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said:


The former President had been conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour on August 8, 2019.