Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) hospital in Delhi on August 10 for life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot, passed away on Monday at the age of 84.

He was on ventilator support and in a critical condition after the procedure. Prior to his surgery, the former President had also tested positive for coronavirus. Since the surgery his health remained critical, his condition worsened, and subsequently, he slipped into a deep coma.

The news of his passing away was shared by his son Abhijit Mukherjee in a tweet.

“With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You,” he said.

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

Earlier on Monday, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said that there has been a “decline” in the medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee since Sunday and he is “in septic shock” due to lung infection. He remained in a deep coma and on ventilator support and was being managed by a team of specialists, the hospital had said.

He had not shown any improvement and his health status remained unchanged since then.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief over the sad demise of Pranab Mukherjee over twitter.

Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

As the First Citizen, he continued to connect with everyone, bringing Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to the people. He opened its gates for public visit. His decision to discontinue the use of the honorific ‘His Excellency’ was historic. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said:

Deeply saddened by the passing away of former President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The country has lost an elder statesman in his death. He rose from humble beginnings to occupy the country’s highest constitutional position through hard work, discipline and dedication. pic.twitter.com/pHFnbklT9O — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 31, 2020

Shri Pranab Mukherjee brought dignity and decorum to every post held by him during his long & distinguished public service. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti! — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 31, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said:

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/gz6rwQbxi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

As India’s President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020



The former President had been conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour on August 8, 2019.