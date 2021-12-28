Delhi records a big jump in fresh Covid-19 cases as 1 patient dies

The number of Covid-19 single-day cases in Delhi on Monday jumped to 331 from Sunday’s 290 with the positivity rate touching a high of 0.68 percent when only 48,589 sample tests were conducted during the past 24 hours.

According to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin, one coronavirus patient lost his life, taking the cumulative count of such fatalities to 25,106. Today was the third consecutive day when Covid-19 claimed one life on each day. Earlier this month, one such death was recorded on 23 December, 21 December, 20 December, and 8 December.

The bulletin showed that 144 hospitalised patients of the virus recovered and were discharged by their treating doctors. There were 8,905 hospital beds reserved for coronavirus patients, but only 266 beds were occupied.

As many as 692 patients were getting treatment as home isolation cases and the count of active cases was 1,289. There were now 310 containment zones in the city, the bulletin pointed out.

So far as the government’s vaccination programme was concerned, 32,116 persons were administered vaccine doses during the last 24 hours and 12,175 of them were given their first vaccine dose. The cumulative count of people vaccinated with one dose was 1,49,15,583. Those who got their second vaccine dose so far numbered 1,06,74,148.