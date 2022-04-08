Delhi records 176 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero fatalities

A total of 176 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Thursday out of 10453 tests conducted during the past 24
hours across the national capital.The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 1865796.
According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 1.68 per cent.
Delhi registered zero deaths due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.
The cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities is 26155, it said.In all, there are 551 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.