Daily Covid cases slide; 31,222 new cases, 70 crore jabs logged

A downward trend in the daily Covid cases from across the country continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with 31,222 new cases and 219 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total cases to 33,058,843 in India as the vaccination numbers reached near 70 crores.

With 219 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 167 days, the total Covid related deaths mounted to 4,41,042 with mortality rate at 1.33 per cent, the Union Ministry of Health and Family said on Tuesday.

A total of 42,942 Covid-infected patients recovered or were discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total recovery to 3,22,24,937. The Covid recovery rate was reported at 97.48 per cent, sources said.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.33 per cent, according to the data updated at 8 am. India had reported 199 deaths in a single day on March 23.

Currently, the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.56 per cent, below the 3 per cent mark for the last 74 days, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent for the last seven days.

A total of 53,31,89,348 samples for Covid-19 have been tested in the country so far, of which 15,26,056 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

At the same time, a total of 1,13,53,571 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total vaccination in the country to 69,90,62,776, till Tuesday morning.

