The coronavirus cases in India has surged to 46,59,984 on Saturday with the highest single-day spike of 97,570 new cases in the last 24 hours, the government data showed.

In terms of recovery, more than 36 lakh patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

In the last 24 hours, 1,201 Covid-linked deaths have been registered taking the number of total fatalities to 77,472.

The Health Ministry data showed that India reported a record 81,533 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said that the gap between the percentage of recovered cases and the percentage of active cases is progressively growing wide.

“The gap between %Recovered Cases and %Active Cases progressively growing wide. More than 3/4 of total cases (more than 36L) recovered & discharged. Active Cases (less than 10.5L) only a small proportion (less than 1/4) of total cases. (sic),” it tweeted.