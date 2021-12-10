All 9 Omicron patients in Jaipur’s RUHS test negative, discharged

There is good news as reports of all the nine patients that were infected with the new and deadly corona variant that is said to have originated from South Africa Omicron that had been admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences hospital in Jaipur came negative, after which all have been discharged.

All the patients are now completely healthy and asymptomatic. Their blood, CT scan, and other tests are normal. Their doctors have advised them to stay at home and quarantine themselves for seven days.

Parsadi Lal Meena, Health Minister said that the department was extremely alert and vigilant from the beginning of the new variant of the corona.

After the report of genome sequencing, the treatment of the infected was started by admitting the infected to RUHS.

Other than this, tracing and tracking of the people who came in contact with the patients of the new variant were started.

Meena, the Health Minister said that out of all the 9 patients, four of them were discharged in the afternoon and the five remaining were discharged in the evening after their reports were negative.

Dr. Sudhir Bhandari, Sawai Man Singh Medical College Principal said that the research is currently ongoing on the Omicron variant that the infection of this variant spreads fast, but it is not as deadly as its predecessor, the Delta variant.

He has stated that it has little effect when all two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are taken, and then appealed to the general public to get the two doses administered.

(With imports from IANS)