India reports 42,618 new Covid cases, 330 deaths in 24 hrs

STATESMAN NEWS SERVICE

India added 42,618 new Covid cases in last 24 hours making its total Coronavirus infection count to 3,29,45,907 even as 36,385 recoveries were registered in the same period, taking total recoveries to 3,21,00,001 and current daily positivity rate at 2.50 percent, according to Union Health Ministry data released on Saturday.

A total of 330 fatalities in the same period pushed the death toll to 4,40,225, as per the Ministry data.

With a substantial growth of 5,903, the number of active cases currently stood at 4,05,681.

In the same period, a total of 36,385 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals and health centers across the country, pushing the overall recoveries to 3 21,00,001.

The recovery rate currently stands at 97.43 per cent. According to the Ministry data, while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.63 per cent, which has been less than 3 per cent for the last 71 days, the daily positivity rate is reported to be 2.50 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has remained below 5 per cent for 89 consecutive days now.

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 67 crore on Saturday.

With the administration of 58,85,687 doses in the last 24 hours, India’s vaccination coverage figure stands at 67,72,11,205 as per provisional reports of the Health Ministry.

This has been achieved through 70,88,424 sessions.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,04,970 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 52,82,40,038 tests.

Meanwhile, the Central government filed a counter-affidavit in the Kerala High Court stating that the duration of 84 days between ist and 2nd doses of Covishield vaccine provided the best protection against COVID-19.

“India`s National COVID Vaccination Program was built on scientific and epidemiological evidence, World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and global best practices,” Centre stated in the affidavit.

“Based on the recommendations by NEGVAC, the schedule of the Covishield vaccine under the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme is to administer the second dose at 12-16 weeks after administration of the first dose. This is based on the technical opinion that the duration of 84 days between 1st and 2nd doses of Covishield is providing the best protection against COVID-19,” the affidavit stated.