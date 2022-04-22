The coastal State on Friday logged 11 more COVID-19 cases, which took the caseload to 12,87,979, while the death toll remained unchanged at 9,124 with no fresh fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the health department said adding that today’s test positivity rate (TPR) stayed at 0.05%.

The State now has 101 active cases while as many as 15 districts- Gajapati, Ganjam, Jajpur, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda – have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

A total of 19,370 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated, adding that 25 districts did not report any infection.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,87,979, including 12,78,701 recoveries as 14 patients recovered in the previous day.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.27% while active cases (110) account for 0.07% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.45% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.01% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.88% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,50,37,646 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,96,75,947 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 10,36,730 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. More than 95% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.