Zhejiang medical exhibition a big draw at Pragati Maidan

The 39th medical exhibition at the Zhejiang International Trade (India) Exhibition 2024, at the Pragati Maidan Convention and Exhibition Center in New Delhi from October 5 to 7, proved a big draw for manufacturers and providers from countries like Germany, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Italy.

A total of 41 companies from cities including Hangzhou, Wenzhou, Jinhua, Yiwu, Shaoxing, Taizhou, Jiaxing, and Huzhou exhibited a wide range of products during the three-day exhibition that featured a dedicated Zhejiang area with 70 booths. Medical devices, consumables, in vitro diagnostics, disinfectants, protective equipment, rehabilitation care, traditional medicine, home healthcare, as well as the latest innovations in smart healthcare and medical industry services were all on display.

Prominent companies such as Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Clongene Biotech Co., Ltd., MDK, and Zhejiang Haisheng Medical Device Co., Ltd. showcased their cutting-edge products and technology, highlighting the quality and competitiveness of Zhejiang’s medical manufacturing industry and reinforcing the “Made in Zhejiang” brand image.

