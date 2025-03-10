Youth shot dead, locals block highway in Ghazipur

Agitated residents on Monday blocked the Akshardham-Ghazipur highway over gunning down of a youth in Ghazipur area of east Delhi, police said.

However, police claimed that two suspects in this regard have been arrested.

“According to CCTV footage, five people were involved in this murder. We have arrested two of them and the remaining will be caught soon, as our teams have traced them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania told reporters.

The deceased, 32-year-old Rohit, was killed by the assailants in a car while he was riding on a scooty on NH 24 near Phool Mandi area of Ghazipur Sunday night.

“We got information from LBS hospital that a man namely Rohit was declared dead and he had a gunshot wound. When we reached the spot, we got to know that he was shot,” stated Dhania

“Someone spread a rumour that the police did not arrest anyone and let go of the accused, but it is a baseless rumour. Therefore, people created an unnecessary jam and we are trying to ensure the flow of traffic,” he added.

A political debate has erupted on the issue as the opposition AAP has demanded strict action against the culprits.

“Delhi’s Law & Order Collapses under BJP’s “Double-Engine” government as murders are happening in broad daylight. CM Rekha Gupta and BJP remain silent as they are focused only on attacking Arvind Kejriwal,” AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said in a press conference.