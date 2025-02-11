Youth kills brother over monetary dispute in South West Delhi

A youth shot his brother dead in Matiala village of South West Delhi over a dispute on the sharing of rental income, the police said on Tuesday.

A PCR call regarding the murder was received on Monday night at 10 pm at the Bindapur police station in the Dwarka district. Based on the call, a crime and FSL team rushed to the house of 35-year-old Dharminder whose body was discovered from the backyard of his house in Matiala village.

During preliminary inquiry, the cops found out that the two brothers, Dharminder, the deceased, and Ravinder, the suspect, had a dispute over the distribution of rental income between them. The grouse of the latter was that the former was unduly favoured by their father in the dispute, an official said.

Ravinder was so frustrated over his father’s alleged partisan attitude towards him and the sense of being cheated that he decided to eliminate his brother, hence the killing.

After gunning down his brother Dharminder, Ravinder fled the scene.

Based on the findings, a case under Section 101 pertaining to murder under BNS has been registered at the Bindapur police station and search for the suspect launched, the official informed.

Notably, the family of the brothers also owns a banquet hall where the wedding of jailed gangster Kala Jathedi and his associate, Anuradha Choudhary, took place. However, the murder has nothing to do with the gangster and the dispute was also not over the banquet hall, the police have clarified.