Youth jumps off building in Delhi’s Maidangarhi, dies

A 22-year-old youth committed suicide by jumping off a building in South West Delhi’s Maidangarhi, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Raj Prasad, was a native of Suman Chowk in Chhatarpur. He was currently working as a light electrician in the film shooting industry, while his family resided in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

Advertisement

Upon discovering the incident on Saturday morning, a PCR call was made to the Maidangarhi police station, reporting that an individual had died by suicide by jumping off a building in the area.

Advertisement

The family of the victim has been informed about the case, an official said.

Following the information, the Maidangarhi police recovered the body of the deceased and sent it for postmortem examination.

The Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the crime scene to conduct a thorough inspection and collect evidence, a senior officer said.

“We are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the death. The crime scene has been cordoned off as police are inspecting the spot,” the senior officer added.

A probe has been initiated in the case, and further details are awaited.