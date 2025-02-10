Youth held for smuggling of E-Cigarettes in NE Delhi

The Delhi Police claimed to have apprehended a 26-year-old youth for smuggling of E-cigarettes near the Dilshad Garden Metro Station in North East Delhi on Monday.

The arrest led to the seizure of three bags, each containing 20 packets of E-cigarettes, making it a total of 600 pieces of narco substance, a police official said.

The official mentioned that the offender, identified as Mayank Giri Goswami, a BBA passed out, indulged in smuggling for easy money to lead a luxurious life as he was unemployed.

The cops have registered a case in this regard under the relevant sections of BNS.

During interrogation, Mayank confessed to have worked under the directions of one, Gourav, a resident of Janakpuri who he contacted via Whatsapp to know about the static location. As per a deal, he was getting commission from Gourav for the supply of such cigarettes.

While the investigation to unearth the forward and backward linkage of the narco substance and to apprehend his associate is on, Gourav remains at large.