Youth behind 17 murders, extortion, burglary in Delhi Police dragnet

Crime Branch of the Delhi Police claimed to have apprehended a youth

involved in 17 murder cases, extortion, burglary and attempt to murder

from Mumbra, Thane, Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh stated that on a

secret information and technical surveillance, the police got their

hands on an accused, identified as Shahab, a resident of Narela,

Delhi, for criminal cases filed against him in Delhi and Haryana as he

was evading the process of law for four years and was declared a

proclaimed offender by the courts.

According to the officials, they got a tip-off by informers that the

absconder has been associated with Cheenu Pahalwan Gang, which

operates in Delhi-NCR. He has been frequently changing his location to

ward off arrest.

Upon the information received by the cops, a technical team traced his

location to Mumbra, Thane, Maharashtra. A team was immediately sent to

the spot. After conducting raids meticulously for 30 hours, the police

nabbed the suspect under the relevant Sections of BNS, including

attempt to murder, murder and arms acts among others.

During the course of investigation, the accused was found to have been

involved in the criminal activities since the age of 18 and had been

put behind the bars, wherein he came in contact of Shahbaz, an

associate of Chennu Pahlwaan Gang. After the influence of the

gangster, he joined them and got involved in extortion related

activities.