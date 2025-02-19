Youth behind 17 murders, extortion, burglary in Delhi Police dragnet

Crime Branch of the Delhi Police claimed to have apprehended a youth
involved in 17 murder cases, extortion, burglary and attempt to murder
from Mumbra, Thane, Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh stated that on a
secret information and technical surveillance, the police got their
hands on an accused, identified as Shahab, a resident of Narela,
Delhi, for criminal cases filed against him in Delhi and Haryana as he
was evading the process of law for four years and was declared a
proclaimed offender by the courts.
According to the officials, they got a tip-off by informers that the
absconder has been associated with Cheenu Pahalwan Gang, which
operates in Delhi-NCR. He has been frequently changing his location to
ward off arrest.
Upon the information received by the cops, a technical team traced his
location to Mumbra, Thane, Maharashtra. A team was immediately sent to
the spot. After conducting raids meticulously for 30 hours, the police
nabbed the suspect under the relevant Sections of BNS, including
attempt to murder, murder and arms acts among others.
During the course of investigation, the accused was found to have been
involved in the criminal activities since the age of 18 and had been
put behind the bars, wherein he came in contact of Shahbaz, an
associate of Chennu Pahlwaan Gang. After the influence of the
gangster, he joined them and got involved in extortion related
activities.