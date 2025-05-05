Youth arrested for murder attempt in hit-and-run case

The Delhi Police arrested a youth, involved in a hit-and-run case, for murder attempt within six hours of the commission of the crime, authorities said on Monday.

Information about the alleged hit-and-run case was received on May 4 at the Vasant Kunj South police station, wherein the complainant reported that he was intentionally hit by a car driver near Red Light, Mahipalpur Flyover of which he sustained fractures in his legs and ankle.

Advertisement

Acting upon the victim’s statement, a case was registered in the police station and an investigation was taken up by a team of cops. The complainant is a security guard at Firewall Securities, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Chourdhary.

Advertisement

During the investigation, the police team meticulously scanned the CCTV footage at and around the vicinity of the crime scene, through which they identified a Black Mahindra Thar Roxx. Eventually, the owner of the vehicle was traced.

The senior officer further said that the accused, Vijay (24), a resident of Rangpuri, was driving the car at the time of the incident. The police team arrested him and confiscated the car.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS, and an investigation into this matter is underway by the cops, the DCP stated.