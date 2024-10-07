Yellow Line services affected due to signalling cables damaged by some ‘miscreants’,

Train services on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to Millenium City Centre, Gurugram ) are being regulated on Monday since morning due to damage caused to signaling cables by some miscreants between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri Metro station.

“As a result, trains are running at restricted speed in this section resulting in bunching of trains,” a DMRC spokesperson said here on Monday. However, normal train services are available on the rest of the section of Yellow Line.

“To avoid inconvenience to the public during the day time, the necessary repair will be undertaken during night hours after the closing of revenue Service,” the spokesperson added.

