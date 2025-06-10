Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday inspected state-of-the-art I&FC control room and conducted a comprehensive review of preparations ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

During the visit and review, he held a detailed meeting with officials on the cleaning of major drains, monitoring of the Yamuna river’s water level, and flood management strategies to prevent untoward situations.

Advertisement

He emphasized that the government is working with complete seriousness and coordination to free the capital from the recurring menace of water-logging in monsoons.

Advertisement

Verma said, “This is our I&FC Control Room, which continuously monitors all 77 major drains across Delhi and the water levels of the Yamuna River, 24 hours a day. It tracks the flow of rainwater, the quantity of water being released upstream, and assesses the downstream impact.”

He informed that the control room is the place from where decisions regarding issuing warnings and evacuating vulnerable areas are made when there is a rise in water levels.

Verma shared that from June 15, once the monsoon is active, officials from the police, district administration, and other concerned departments will operate from the control room to ensure seamless coordination.

“I am here today to inspect this system and ensure all arrangements are in place,” the minister said.

The I & FC officials informed the minister that out of 76 major drains, 90 per cent have already been cleaned, and the remaining work is in its final phase.

They said that the department is using modern machinery, GPS tracking, and ground reporting mechanisms to ensure that no blockages occur and the risk of water-logging is eliminated.

Verma has directed that real-time progress reports on the cleaning of every drain should be updated on a daily basis in the control room.

He thoroughly inspected the surveillance systems, alert mechanisms, and inter-agency coordination framework set up at the facility to ensure everything is in a ready mode.

Verma said, “Our goal is not just to tackle rainfall, but to restore the faith of Delhi’s residents that this year, they won’t face the same old problems. Our preparations are not limited to paperwork—they are happening on the ground. This time, people will see the difference. This is not just a promise, it’s our commitment,” he added.

The flood control department has decided to keep the control room operational 24×7 throughout the monsoon season, and additionally, real-time monitoring platforms and alert systems have been fully activated to ensure quick, effective response during any potential emergency.