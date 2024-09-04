Yadav accuses AAP of underrepresenting Dalits in MCD ward committee polls

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, on Wednesday, alleged inadequate representation of the Dalit community in the recently held zonal ward committee elections of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He pointed out that as per the MCD rules, it was the turn of a Dalit candidate to be appointed the mayorin the third year of the civic house. But Mayor Shelly Oberoi overstayed on her post by five months denying a chance to a Dalit candidate to become the mayor.

Furthermore, he alleged that the mayor tried to stall the zonal committee elections by not appointing presiding officers for the polls.

Advertisement

Yadav added that in the absence of the standing committee and ward committees, the functioning of the MCD was stalled and the councillors were unable to get the work done at the ward level, but the mayor was least concerned about the plight of the people.

Echoing the same allegations, he said that after the AAP assumed power in the MCD two years ago, it was at loggerheads with the LG and the MCD Commissioner regarding the constitution of the Standing Committee and Ward Committees. This severely impacted the functioning of the civic body, which was evident when waterlogging woed the residents because no desilting of sewer and drain in the capital was carried out.