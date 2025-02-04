Won’t be swayed by insinuations: Election Commission of India

In the wake of allegations made by the Aam Aadmi Party, the Election Commission of India Tuesday said absorbing outbursts (from political leaders) with sagacity and stoically, the poll body will not be swayed by insinuations.

In a statement, the ECI said, ”The three-member Commission collectively noted repeated deliberate pressure tactics to malign ECI in Delhi Elections, as if it is a single member body & decided to have constitutional restraint, absorbing such outbursts with sagacity, stoically & not to be swayed by such insinuations.”

The Commission said action on issues raised by political parties and candidates are taken in each instance by over 1.5 lakh officials in Delhi Assembly Election who are functioning within established legal framework, robust processes and SoPs ensuring fair play & non partisan conduct.

On the last day of campaigning ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stepped up the attack on Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as he alleged that the CEC is ready to “mortgage the country” in greed of a post-retirement job. Kejriwal also slammed the Election Commission, accusing it of favouring the BJP.

Kejriwal on Tuesday made some serious allegations against the ECI and the Delhi Police claiming their actions are tantamount to supporting hooliganism against AAP and protecting the BJP’s wrongdoing.

This comes after Delhi Police filed a case against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi over violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The DCP South East Delhi on Tuesday posted on its official handle on X and mentioned that the AAP candidate (Atishi) with 50-70 people and 10 vehicles was found violating the MCC.

“On February 4 at 12:30 am, AAP candidate from Kalkaji (AC-51) with 50-70 people & 10 vehicles was found at Fateh Singh Marg. Police instructed them to vacate due to Model Code of Conduct (MCC). On a complaint by FST, a case under section 223 BNS & 126 RP Act is registered at Police Station Govindpuri,” the DCP said.