Women self-reliance initiative by Gopalpur port

In a bid to make women self reliant, Gopalpur Port under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative inaugurated a training centre for beauticians at Gopalpur Port’s CSR Complex in Dubuli Chowk.

The initiative has been taken to boost the participation of women in the entrepreneurship ecosystem and empower the passionate rural women of the port region areas, the port officials said.

In the preliminary phase,30 women candidates from nearby panchayats have registered their names. Gopalpur Port distributed free beautician kits and cosmetics to them.

V J Rao, Chief Executive Officer, Gopalpur Port, Ajay Kumar Mishra, Senior Vice President (Human Resource& Industrial Relations), Asst. Vice President, C R Bahinipati, Karthik Deuskar and Sandeep Agarwal, Directors of Mumbai Office were prominently present in the inaugural ceremony.

On behalf of Gopalpur Port Ladies Club, Bisweswari Mishra, Chhandashree Mishra, Pankajini Mahapatra, Saumya Sucharita Patnaik participated in the opening ceremony and encouraged the women to utilise the benefits for skill development.

The port is committed to take necessary steps to improve rural women’s skill and extend further support in their favour, added the officials.