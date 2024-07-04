Women and Child Development Department takes over Helpline 181 in Delhi

The Women and Child Development Department of the Delhi Government has taken over the management of the Women Helpline number 181, previously handled by the Delhi Women’s Commission.

“The helpline number 181 began receiving calls at the Control Room from 4:58 pm on July 3. By 2 pm today, the helpline had received a total of 1,024 calls,” the Delhi government said in a statement on Thursday.

Commenting on this development, Women and Child Development Minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot said, “The Women Helpline 181 has resumed its operation, now under the ambit of the WCD, as a robust support system for women in Delhi. We aim to ensure that every call is handled with the utmost care and that women in distress receive timely and effective assistance. The Delhi Government is committed to addressing issues of violence, abuse, and other concerns faced by women, reinforcing our dedication to their safety and well-being.”

Advertisement

“Previously, the helpline was managed by the Delhi Women’s Commission. However, following a directive from the Government of India, the responsibility has now been transferred to the Women and Child Development Department of the Delhi Government, as per a letter to the Chief Secretary dated 4 May 2023,” the statement said.

The Women Helpline number 181 receives approximately 40,000 calls each month. It is a toll-free, 24-hour telecom service providing support and information to women seeking assistance.