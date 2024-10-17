Woman sustains bullet injury in domestic dispute in North East Delhi

A woman sustained bullet injuries in a family dispute that escalated to gunfire in the Welcome area of North East Delhi.

The injured, Saadma, received a bullet wound on her stomach and is undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital here.

According to the police, they received information from GTB Hospital regarding the admission of a woman having a gunshot injury.

The cops said that a woman named Sadiya had some dispute with her husband Zeeshan. On Wednesday night, she called her four brothers to her in- laws’ house in the Welcome area.

After the brothers Tafseer, Shahzad, Gulrej and Muntahir arrived at Sadiya’s in-laws house, the family dispute escalated into a heated argument and one of her brothers Muntahir fired a bullet that hit Saadma, wife of Zeeshan’s brother.

The police have arrested all the four brothers of Sadiya from the spot. Further inquiry into the matter is underway.