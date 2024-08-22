Woman killed by her two brothers on suspicion of her affair

A 35-year-old woman was killed by her two brothers over suspicion of an affair in the Hauz Qazi area, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, at around 4:30 am, the information about a woman found dead at her residence. Based on the circumstantial evidence, they arrested the brothers of the deceased, Abdullah and Arib.

According to the police, while preliminary investigation indicated that the woman was smothered to death, the exact cause of her death can be ascertained after completion of the post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

The cops said it is prima facie a case of honour killing with the two men murdering their sister on the suspicion of her an illicit affair as they thought it would bring about disrepute to their family. They, however, ruled out the sexual angle in the case.

Earlier on Wednesday, the decomposed body of a man named Sachin was found in the Dabri area of the Dwarka district. The police had said prima facie it appears that he was murdered by his wife Kavya on the intervening night of 17 and 18 August. Domestic violence is suspected to be the reason behind the murder.

Their landlord informed the police about a foul smell emanating from the house.

The wife of the deceased has been apprehended and a probe is underway in the case, the police added.