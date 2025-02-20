Woman assaults boy for not allowing her pet dog inside elevator in Greater Noida

In a shocking display of inhumanity, a woman assaulted a boy for not allowing her pet dog inside the elevator in a residential society in Greater Noida, the police said on Thursday.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, the woman is seen forcibly dragging the boy out of the elevator and assaulting him over his request not to bring her dog inside.

According to the police, the boy was alone in the elevator after returning from tuition. When the lift door opened on one of the floors, a woman tried to enter with her unleashed dog. The boy requested her not to bring the dog in without a leash.

This angered the woman, who instead lunged at the child, dragged him out of the elevator, and allegedly slapped and thrashed him multiple times.

Following the incident, the residents of the society protested the woman’s misconduct and demanded strict action against her.

“We received a complaint that a woman assaulted a child inside an elevator in Gaur City 2. She has been taken into custody, and a thorough investigation is underway,” stated central Noida senior police officer Shakti Mohan Awasthi.

The official confirmed that a police case had been registered against the woman under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and she had been arrested.

Notably, in recent times, several incidents have been reported from gated apartment complexes in Noida and Greater Noida involving pet dog owners engaging in disputes and altercations with other residents.