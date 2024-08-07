With respite from heat, rain brings waterlogging to Delhi

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, leading to a significant drop in temperatures providing much-needed relief to residents.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average.

The IMD has predicted that the rain will continue in the coming days, with forecasts indicating that Delhi and its surrounding areas will experience light to moderate rain and thunderstorms until August 13. The weather department has advised that the city will witness generally cloudy skies during this period.

Advertisement

According to the Weather Department, several areas in Delhi received significant rainfall. The recorded rainfall in areas such as Mayur Vihar was around 46mm, Safdarjung 12mm, Najafgarh 26mm and Lodhi Road 20mm.

The rain also improved the Air quality in the national capital. The recorded AQI at the time of filing this story stood at 52, which falls under the moderate category.

The national capital also saw waterlogging at several places resulting in traffic congestion at many places in the city. Delhi Traffic police on the social media platform X posted that traffic was affected on the Anuvrat Marg in both carriageways due to waterlogging near Qutub Minar Metro station.

In another post traffic police mentioned about the traffic movement affected in the outskirts of Delhi at Najafgarh near the Dhansa Border due to waterlogging.

However, these restrictions were temporary and were lifted after the clearance of rainwater by the civic authorities.