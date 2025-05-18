Will uphold trust of Delhiites: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at Social Harmony Conference

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that the way residents of the city have ended the 27-year drought of the BJP rule, her government would work to uphold the trust of the people.

Speaking at the Social Harmony Conference, chaired by former Governor Kalraj Mishra, she said, “The previous governments worsened Delhi’s condition over the past 27 years. As the rest of the country progressed, the city was left behind.”

“However, today we are committed to building a developed Delhi in tandem with a developed nation guided by the core principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas,” she added.

“We must move forward together with a unified voice and spirit as every citizen of Delhi and the nation stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, regardless of the situation. Just as our soldiers guard our borders with valor for the honour and safety of the nation, we too are always ready to work for the welfare and dignity of society,” Gupta said.

The trust shown by Delhiites in BJP, after breaking a 27-year-long drought, will be honoured and maintained by all, the CM asserted.

Speaking at the same event, Mishra said, “Social Chetna Manch operates at the district level in 28 states and includes 36 caste-based community organizations. Additionally, many other social bodies and unions are affiliated with us.”

He added, “I have established a vast united family across the nation that promotes interfaith coordination and social harmony, where people from all religions, sects, and castes are strung together like pearls in a single thread.”

Notably, the conference was organized to mark the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), aimed to deliver the message that the BJP truly operates on the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, and that strengthening the BJP is essential for realizing the vision of India as a Vishwaguru (world leader).