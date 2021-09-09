Will continue tirade against Kunhalikutty and hawala deals: Jaleel

The ongoing war between former Kerala Minister and present legislator K.T. Jaleel and his arch-rival veteran legislator P.K. Kunhalikutty of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) took a turn on Thursday when after a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Jaleel said his tirades will continue.

As soon as the various television news channels went to town with the news that Jaleel was summoned by Vijayan, the former took to his Facebook and wrote that he met Vijayan on Thursday morning.

“My tirades against Kunhalikutty and the truth about his black money and hawala transactions will be brought out. What started in 2006 will become successful in 2021. In Kerala, the Vijayan government is one that will take tough actions against all sorts of frauds. The IUML cadres can wish for anything as goes the old adage, “if wishes were horses, beggars would have ridden on them,” said Jaleel.

The war between Jaleel and Kunhalikutty began ever since the former with the support of the Left created one of the biggest electoral upsets, when he defeated the latter at his home turf in the 2006 assembly elections.

The present round of tiff between the two began ever since discrepancies surfaced in the A.R. Nagar Cooperative bank and one where the Enforcement Directorate is also looking into it as by now has served notices to both Kunhalikutty and his son on what Jaleel claims is a Rs 1000 crore fraud.

However, Jaleel the other day got a shocker when Vijayan in reply to a question on Jaleel’s request for an ED probe into the Malappuram bank’s dealings, said “I think Jaleel has a newfound trust in ED as he was in the recent past questioned by the ED. He should not have made such a demand and there is no need for it,” said Vijayan.

This remark made by Vijayan became fodder for the IUML leaders which went hammer and tongs against Jaleel and after he was summoned to meet Vijayan, there was an even greater joy for the IUML.

But Jaleel, who since 2006 was the darling of the CPI-M in general and Vijayan in particular, despite Vijayan’s dressing down, reiterated that his tirades will not end, but continue strong and to douse the fireworks, fire engines from the Tirurangadi Fire Station (in Malappuram district) won’t be enough.

Jaleel is understood to have informed Vijayan that it was not he who took these cases up with the ED and all he did was follow up on it.

Meanwhile, Jaleel is to arrive later in the day at Kochi before the ED to depose before them to give more evidence against Kunhalikutty.

Meanwhile, dispelling speculations that the IUML and the CPI-M are closing in and this was seen in Vijayan taking on Jaleel, CPI-M acting secretary A. Vijayaraghavan on Thursday dismissed such speculation and said the political difference with the IUML continues like in the past and both Vijayan and the CPI-M have made it very clear that the ED has no business in the Cooperative department and it’s against the rules of federalism.