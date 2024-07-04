Waterlogging problem can be solved by addressing drainage issues: Delhi LG

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said here on Thursday that the persistent problem of waterlogging in the national capital can be effectively solved by addressing drainage issues with little effort.

Saxena made the statement while lauding the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for its efforts in constructing the airport drain, as a result of which the IGI Airport remained free of waterlogging despite the recent record downpour.

Right after taking over, the LG had taken up the task of constructing the airport drain from IGI Airport to PWD trunk drain no 2, on the southern side of the airport in a mission mode.

Notably, in a recent review meeting, Saxena was informed that the drain flowed to its maximum capacity of 80 cumec on the day of the heavy downpour on 28th June and successfully carried the water discharged from the airport and its neighbouring areas, which helped the airport and the areas remain free of waterlogging for the first time in several years.

Similar intervention by the DDA in East Delhi helped large areas in Trilokpuri and Mayur Vihar, etc, prone to flooding every year, remain largely flood-free this year.

On his visit to the area last year, the LG had instructed the DDA to construct channels from the highway from where water used to flow down into the residential localities, into the Sanjay Lake owned by the DDA, in the neighbourhood.

He had also asked for large pipes to be positioned by making large holes in the boundary wall of the neighbouring residential areas, to ensure water flows from these areas into the Sanjay Lake.

The LG said the experiments at the Airport Drain and around Sanjay Lake in East Delhi had proven that the same could be achieved by way of proactive intervention by the government and other agencies concerned.